Cook County Health to release 16K first-dose vaccine appointments

Cook County Health will release 16,000 first-dose appointments to eligible individuals on Wednesday.

Those eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ can make appointments by calling 833-308-1988 or online at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov, Cook County Health officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The appointments will be released at noon, officials said, at the following locations:

· Triton College

· South Suburban College

· North Riverside Health Center

Advertisement

· Des Plaines

· Forest Park