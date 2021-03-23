Cook County Health to release 16K first-dose vaccine appointments
CHICAGO - Cook County Health will release 16,000 first-dose appointments to eligible individuals on Wednesday.
Those eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ can make appointments by calling 833-308-1988 or online at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov, Cook County Health officials said.
The appointments will be released at noon, officials said, at the following locations:
· Triton College
· South Suburban College
· North Riverside Health Center
Advertisement
· Des Plaines
· Forest Park