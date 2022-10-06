Cook County Health, US Navy expands training partnership

Cook County Health and the U.S. Navy are expanding their training partnership.

The program trains naval medical providers and supports clinical care at Stroger Hospital in Chicago.

The partnership allows naval professionals to have real-life trauma care training prior to deployment.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Expanding on this partnership, which provides operational training and ensures readiness of active duty Navy medicine personnel, will save lives on the battlefield," said Capt. Chad McKenzie, commanding officer of the Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command.

Stroger is the first and oldest trauma center in the country.

The partnership with the U.S. Navy began in 2013.