Cook County holds first jury trial since start of the pandemic

Prospective jurors made their way to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Chicago’s Southwest Side Monday for the first jury trial since the coronavirus pandemic shut down court operations a year ago.

Cook County Judge Arthur Hill thanked the prospective jurors and explained safety protocols which included clear masks, according to Cook County Court spokeswoman Mary Wisniewski.

Other safety precautions included socially-distanced chairs and clear barriers, Wisniewski said on Twitter.

A Cook County courtroom was modified for social distancing in the county’s first in-person jury trial in a year. (Mary Wisniewski)

"The right to trial by jury is a cornerstone of our democracy. We couldn’t fulfill this constitutional guarantee without… people like yourselves," Hill was quoted as saying by Wisniewski.