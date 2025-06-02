Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-290 in Cook County, ISP says
COOK COUNTY - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night on I-290 in Oak Park, according to the Illinois State Police.
What we know:
ISP said the crash happened around 11:19 p.m. on the westbound side of I-290 near Pulaski Road.
The pedestrian was hurt and taken to a nearby hospital, though details on their condition were not released.
The westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down during the investigation and reopened at about 4:35 a.m. Monday.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear, at this point, what led to the crash.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.