Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-290 in Cook County, ISP says

The Brief A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Sunday night on I-290 near Pulaski. The person was taken to a hospital with injuries. The crash closed the westbound lanes for several hours overnight.



A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night on I-290 in Oak Park, according to the Illinois State Police.

What we know:

ISP said the crash happened around 11:19 p.m. on the westbound side of I-290 near Pulaski Road.

The pedestrian was hurt and taken to a nearby hospital, though details on their condition were not released.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down during the investigation and reopened at about 4:35 a.m. Monday.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear, at this point, what led to the crash.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.