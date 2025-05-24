2 in custody after Cook County crash that left Illinois State trooper hurt: ISP

The above video is from a previous Fox 32 story.

MARKHAM, Ill. - Two people are in police custody in connection with a wrong-way crash that injured an Illinois State Police trooper on Thursday in Cook County.

What we know:

The trooper was hospitalized after the crash on 159th Street eastbound to Interstate 57 in Markham, according to the ISP.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if the two individuals would be charged.

Police did not identify the two individuals.

The ISP trooper was not identified.