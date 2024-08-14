Cook County Jail seizes drug-soaked paper containing 'tranq' and ecstasy, among other drugs

Multiple pieces of drug-soaked paper were seized from a person in custody at the Cook County Jail last month.

On July 18, investigators located three pieces of suspected drug-soaked paper and sent it to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education for testing.

On Aug. 7, the lab returned the results, which indicated that the papers had a combined total of 10 separate dangerous synthetic drugs.

Those drugs included:

Protonitazene (a synthetic opioid up to three times more powerful than fentanyl).

Xylazine (a powerful animal sedative known as "Tranq" or "Zombie Drug").

MDMB-4en-PINACA (a synthetic cannabinoid).

ADB-BINACA/BUTINACA (a synthetic cannabinoid).

MDMB-BUTINACA (a synthetic cannabinoid).

2F-2oxo PCE (a synthetic hallucinogen with effects similar to ketamine).

Desalkylgidazepam (a synthetic benzodiazepine).

Bromazolam (a synthetic benzodiazepine).

Flubromazepam (a synthetic benzodiazepine).

N,N-Dimethylpentylone (a newer stimulant with effects similar to eutylone, commonly known as "Molly" or "Ecstasy").

One of the papers contained a total of nine different drugs, while the others had six and seven substances, respectively.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said although overdose deaths at Cook County Jail have dropped significantly compared to 2023, drug-soaked paper continues to be a challenge for jails and prisons across the country.

"Unfortunately, it has been common to see test results for drug-soaked paper come back with two or three dangerous drugs, and we know that the people who produce this paper often included toxic chemicals such as insecticides and rat poison in their ‘recipes,’" said Dart. "That was alarming enough. But to see these results come back with a half dozen or more dangerous synthetic drugs – any one of which could be fatal on its own – is terrifying."

Forensic scientists testing drug-soaked paper from individuals who died as a result have noticed an increase in drug combinations rather than just a single substance.

"The results from the July 18 and August 4 test samples exemplify what appears to be an emergent and alarming trend – essentially a potpourri of synthetic cannabinoids laced with other drugs – especially the nitazene analogues. While it’s impossible to know exactly why people are cooking up these combinations, I suspect they are simply ordering these substances from China or India and mixing them with very little understanding of how different substances interact or what constitutes a lethal dose," said Alex Krotulski, Director of Toxicology and Chemistry for the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education.

Since the trend of drug-soaked paper emerged, the sheriff's office has intensified searches, leading to the seizure of thousands of suspected pieces. Over 60 people have been charged with offenses related to this issue.

The seizure from July 18 is still under investigation.