Cook County jewelry store heist: Thieves get away with $1M in merchandise

The Brief Thieves broke through a wall to rob Rick Kleinvehn Diamond Brokers in South Barrington over Mother’s Day weekend. Police say the suspects used a vacant office to cut a hole in the wall and enter the business. About $1 million in jewelry and watches were stolen; the store owner is offering a $75,000 reward.



A jewelry store in South Barrington is asking for the public’s help after thieves broke in over Mother’s Day weekend and stole about $1 million worth of product.

What we know:

The burglary happened at Rick Kleinvehn Diamond Brokers, where police say suspects used a neighboring vacant office to break through a wall and gain access to the store undetected. The internet connection was also cut.

Once inside, the thieves emptied two large safes — sawing one open and likely cracking the code on the other. The store’s owner believes the break-in was carefully planned, given how precisely it was carried out.

What they're saying:

The suspects made off with a significant amount of merchandise—worth about $1 million—including jewels and watches.

"I was devastated," owner Rick Kleinvehn said. "We have a great staff here. We all work very hard and we travel across the country constantly and to replace everything in there is tens of thousands of hours of work. It’s a lot of lost time and money."

What's next:

Kleinvehn is offering a $75,000 reward for information in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Barrington police.