Cook County jewelry store heist: Thieves get away with $1M in merchandise
COOK COUNTY - A jewelry store in South Barrington is asking for the public’s help after thieves broke in over Mother’s Day weekend and stole about $1 million worth of product.
What we know:
The burglary happened at Rick Kleinvehn Diamond Brokers, where police say suspects used a neighboring vacant office to break through a wall and gain access to the store undetected. The internet connection was also cut.
Once inside, the thieves emptied two large safes — sawing one open and likely cracking the code on the other. The store’s owner believes the break-in was carefully planned, given how precisely it was carried out.
What they're saying:
The suspects made off with a significant amount of merchandise—worth about $1 million—including jewels and watches.
"I was devastated," owner Rick Kleinvehn said. "We have a great staff here. We all work very hard and we travel across the country constantly and to replace everything in there is tens of thousands of hours of work. It’s a lot of lost time and money."
What's next:
Kleinvehn is offering a $75,000 reward for information in the case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact South Barrington police.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the owner of Rick Kleinvehn Diamond Brokers and the South Barrington Police Department.