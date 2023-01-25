Cook County leaders celebrate Lunar New Year

Cook County leaders took part in a Lunar New Year celebration downtown Wednesday.

The celebration featured a Lion Dance from students at Haines Elementary School, along with other cultural performances and decorations.

13th District Commissioner Josina Morita and 11th Ward Alderman Nicole Lee were among the elected officials who took part.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Both women made history in 2022 as the first Asian-American women to serve in their respective offices.

Chicago police will have a heavy police presence at the Lunar New Year parades this weekend in Chinatown and Uptown in the wake of the two California mass shootings.