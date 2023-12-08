Cook County leaders participate in menorah lighting in downtown Chicago

Community officials celebrated Hanukkah Friday with a menorah lighting at the Cook County building downtown.

Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined other local leaders at the gathering.

Preckwinkle spoke about the importance of supporting the Jewish community amid increased reports of anti-Semitism and the ongoing Israeli-Hamas War.

"It reminds us of the importance of standing together, supporting one another in our shared values of freedom, justice and tolerance. It's a time to refect on the struggles faced by the Jewish community throughout history and to reaffirm our commitment to combating hatred and discrimination," Preckwinkle said.

Hannukah is a holiday of light and family that runs for eight nights. It began Thursday evening and will last through Friday, Dec. 15.