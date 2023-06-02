Cook County man accused of fleeing from stolen vehicle after crash, possessing firearm

A Cook County man was arrested this week for possessing a firearm and fleeing from police in Evanston.

Antione Wells, 20, of Skokie, faces one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm without a FOID card, one misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition without a FOID car and one misdemeanor count of trespass to a vehicle.

At about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, an Evanston police officer was in the area of Chicago Avenue and Dempster Street when he spotted a silver Toyota Camry that had been taken in a carjacking an hour earlier in Skokie.

The officer attempted to stop the Toyota, but it fled.

The officer pursued the Toyota until the driver lost control in the 2100 block of Jackson Street, police said.

The Toyota then struck a curb rendering the vehicle not drivable and all four occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.

One of the occupants, identified as Wells, was apprehended after a foot pursuit.

A loaded Glock 17 was located and recovered in Wells' path of flight, police said.

Well was taken into custody and police say he admitted to possession the Glock. He did not have a concealed carry license or a FOID card.

A second loaded firearm, a Ruger model 57, was also recovered from the vehicle. There are no charges relating to this firearm at this time, police said.

A second occupant was released without charges and turned over to Skokie police as part of their carjacking investigation.

The driver and the fourth occupant have not been apprehended.

Wells is currently being held in Cook County Jail with no bond.

His next court date is June 7.