Cook County man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase from Bensenville to Chicago: prosecutors

The Brief A Schiller Park man, Carlos Rivera, was arrested after a high-speed police chase that began in Bensenville and ended in Chicago. Before the chase, Rivera allegedly pointed a gun at another individual at a gas station in DuPage County. Rivera faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated driving while license suspended, and reckless driving.



A Schiller Park was charged after allegedly pointing a gun at a man at a gas station near Bensenville before leading police on a high-speed chase.

Carlos Rivera, 44, was arrested Friday night following a police chase that began in Bensenville and ended in Chicago. According to authorities, Rivera refused to pull over for a traffic stop after allegedly threatening someone with a weapon at a gas station.

The chase, which reached speeds of approximately 88 mph, involved several traffic violations, including running red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road. Rivera was eventually taken into custody after abandoning his vehicle in an alley in Chicago's O'Hare neighborhood and running from police.

He also threw an Airsoft gun out of the window of his vehicle on eastbound I-90 near the I-294 exit, according to prosecutors.

Rivera was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, one count of aggravated driving while license suspended, and multiple misdemeanors including reckless driving and speeding.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9. Rivera will remain in custody ahead of his arraignment.