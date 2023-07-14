Cook County man arrested with high-capacity gun near CTA tracks: police

A Cook County man is in custody after he was discovered with a handgun with an extended magazine Thursday afternoon.

Shawn Raymond, 31, of Evanston, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor counts for possession of ammunition without a FOID card and trespassing on CTA property, according to a statement from police.

About 5:36 p.m., police said witnesses saw Raymond briefly remove a gun with an extended magazine from a backpack in the 900 block of Davis Street before walking away from the area.

Responding officers located Raymond who fled toward CTA train tracks.

Raymond was taken into custody a short time later on a CTA embankment along the 1700 block of Maple Avenue, police said.

Officers found a bullet in his possession, and a handgun with an extended magazine was recovered from a large flower pot in the 900 block of Church Street, which was along the path Raymond fled from police.

Raymond is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.