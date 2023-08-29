Cook County man facing attempted murder charges of woman in Bronzeville

A Cook County man has been charged with the attempted first degree murder of a 24-year-old woman in Bronzeville on the South Side earlier this month.

James Calhoun, 41, was arrested Monday in south suburban Richton Park after authorities identified him as the suspect in the Aug. 7 shooting, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Police said Calhoun and the woman were arguing around 8:48 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he pulled out a gun and shot her.

The woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout her body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to officials.

James Calhoun, 41. (Chicago police)

Calhoun allegedly fled the scene in a black sedan, but was arrested at his home in the 4800 block of Spring Court on Monday, police said.

He has been charged with two felonies including attempted first degree murder and armed robbery.

Calhoun was due to appear in bond court on Tuesday.