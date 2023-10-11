Cook County man charged after allegedly shooting at Chicago cops in Englewood

article

A Cook County man is accused of firing a gun in the direction of Chicago police officers Tuesday afternoon.

Jose Rico, 26, of Des Plaines, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possessing a firearm without a valid FOID.

At about 2:45 p.m., Rico allegedly pointed and discharged a firearm in the direction of Chicago police officers in the 1700 block of West 61st Street.

The officers were not struck and did not return fire, police said.

Rico was quickly located and taken into custody.