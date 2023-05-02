Cook County man charged in chain-reaction crash that killed woman on I-90

Charges have been filed against a Cook County man who caused a chain-reaction crash that killed a woman last week on I-90.

Jose Arguijo Barrera, 22, of Des Plaines, faces a charge of driving too fast for conditions, according to a statement Tuesday from Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:23 p.m. Thursday on I-90 at milepost 66.75 in Cook County, the statement said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a tow truck was stopped in heavy traffic in the eastbound lanes, police said. Behind the tow truck was a 2011 Toyota Camry, a 2019 Lexus NX, and a 2013 Mercedes C300.

State police said Barrera was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to slow down in time and struck the Mercedes, driven by Carolyn Van Slyck, 40, of Palatine.

Slick's vehicle was sent into the Lexus, which was pushed into the Camry. The Camry then struck the rear end of the tow truck, according to state police.

State police pronounced Slick dead at the scene, the statement said.

The drivers of the Lexus and Camry were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, state police said.

The driver of the tow truck left the scene after the crash, according to police.

Barrera suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.