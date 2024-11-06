Cook County man without license crashes into trooper on I-57: ISP

An Illinois State Trooper was seriously injured Monday after being struck by an unlicensed driver on Interstate 57, authorities said.

At approximately 10:22 a.m., the trooper’s marked squad car was parked on the right shoulder of northbound I-57 near 108th Street with its emergency lights activated while responding to a prior two-vehicle crash.

The trooper was standing on a grassy embankment nearby when a northbound black Hyundai failed to move over, veered onto the shoulder and struck the trooper and two parked vehicles, Illinois State Police said.

The injured trooper was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Dario A. Lopez-Arevalo, 22, of Robbins, was charged with aggravated Scott’s Law violation. He also received citations for driving without a valid license, operating an uninsured vehicle and multiple other vehicle code violations.

This incident marks the second Move Over Law-related crash involving an ISP trooper in the Chicago area within a week.

On Oct. 29, another trooper’s squad car was struck near Joliet by a driver later charged with driving under the influence.

Statewide in 2024, there have been 21 crashes involving Scott’s Law violations, resulting in injuries to 10 state troopers, according to officials.