Illinois state trooper involved in I-57 crash

An Illinois State Police trooper was involved in a crash on Interstate 57 Monday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The crash happened around 10:22 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 at 107th Street, according to police.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down as police investigated the crash.

Police have not said if the trooper was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved. Lane one was reopened around noon, allowing some traffic to pass by the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.