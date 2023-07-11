Suburban man charged in South Side Chicago armed robbery

A Park Forest man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side last month.

Chicago police say 18-year-old Kadin Williams was identified as the offender who on June 26, 2023, took property from a 43-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 5900 block of S. Michigan Ave.

He was taken into custody on Monday in the 400 block of Winnebago St. in Park Forest.

Williams has been charged with three felony counts: armed robbery, robbery, and aggravated robbery with a firearm.

Kadin Williams | CPD

He's due in bond court on July 18.

No further information was immediately available.