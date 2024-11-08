Cook County man crashes into ISP squad car on I-94, injuring trooper: ISP

A Cook County man faces charges after crashing into an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle on the Bishop Ford Expressway earlier this week.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 10 p.m. as the trooper was stopped on the left shoulder of southbound I-94 near Cottage Grove, assisting at a crash site with emergency lights on.

An Infiniti sedan attempted to change into the left lane, lost control and struck another vehicle and the trooper’s squad car, according to police.

The trooper was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Infiniti, 25-year-old Shylyn Richmond from Lansing, was charged with aggravated violation of Scott's Law. Richmond also received citations for DUI, driving with a revoked license, speeding for conditions and multiple other Illinois vehicle code violations.

This marks the second Move Over Law incident in Chicago within two days. On Monday, another trooper was struck while on a grassy embankment on I-57 handling a traffic crash.

So far in 2024, Illinois State Police have reported 22 Move Over Law-related crashes statewide, with 11 troopers injured.