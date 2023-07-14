Cook County man fled from police in stolen vehicle, hid in waste cooking oil bin: police

A Cook County man is accused of fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle early Friday and possessing stolen credit cards and IDs.

Joshua Devine-Cox, 21, of Berwyn has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen credit cards, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding police and several other traffic-related charges.

Around 1:26 a.m., an Elburn police officer spoke with Devine-Cox, who was on foot in the area of the Elburn Metra parking lot. He told the officer he didn't need any assistance and the officer left and continued on his patrol, police said.

A few minutes later, the same officer saw Devine-Cox driving a vehicle and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Station Boulevard and Anderson Road.

The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle refused to stop. Instead, Devine-Cox allegedly drove through the Elburn Station Subdivision neighborhood and then out to Anderson Road south to Keslinger Road traveling east.

He continued to drive on Kelsinger Road and a Kane County Sheriff's deputy deployed spike strips near the intersection of Keslinger Road and Randall Road.

Two of the vehicle tires were deflated and after driving a short distance, Devine-Cox allegedly stopped the car and fled on foot.

He was eventually located hiding in a waste cooking oil bin behind a restaurant in the 1300 block of Commons Drive in Geneva.

When Devine-Cox was taken into custody, he was allegedly in possession of several stolen credit cards and IDs.

During this time, the owner of the vehicle driven by Devine-Cox called to report a 2017 Kia Forte stolen from the employee parking lot at the Elburn Metra coach yard.