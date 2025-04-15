4 Cook County men stole from multiple Home Depot stores, prosecutors say

Four men from Cook County stole from multiple west suburban Home Depot stores over the last several weeks, prosecutors said.

Cristobal Alvarez-Olivera, 31, of Chicago, Marcos Alvarez-Olivera, 29, of Chicago, David Flores, 41, of Cicero, and Rafael Felix, 33, of Cicero, were all charged with multiple counts of burglary and retail theft, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Home Depot thefts

Timeline:

Prosecutors detailed the following incidents in connection with the arrest of the four suspects:

Feb. 28 : Around 2:30 p.m., Alvarez-Olivera and Flores allegedly entered a Home Depot on Butterfield Road in Downers Grove and stole nearly $700 worth of merchandise, including a Chamberlain wall mount garage door opener and a Dewalt portable car charger.

March 31 : The same two men allegedly went to a Home Depot on Schmale Road in Carol Stream and stole about $670 worth of merchandise, including two Dewalt air compressors and two Milwaukee multi-tools.

April 14: All four suspects went to a Home Depot on Woodward Avenue in Woodridge and allegedly stole power tools worth more than $4,400. That same day, they also went to the Carol Stream Home Depot and took more power tools, totaling more than $6,600.

What they're saying:

In a statement, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said:

"The apprehension of the four defendants in this case sends a crystal-clear message to would-be thieves that if you come to DuPage County to steal, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted. Our law enforcement agencies are well-prepared and ready to work together to stop those who would victimize our retail establishments. As I previously said, retail theft results in lost profits for business owners, lost wages for employees, higher prices for consumers and lost economic investment in our communities."

(Clockwise)

What's next:

They are all expected to appear in court on May 12.

The suspects were released from jail before trial as burglary and retail theft are not detainable offenses, according to prosecutors.