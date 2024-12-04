Minimum wage in Cook County to increase Jan. 1

Cook County leaders are reminding residents about the upcoming minimum wage increase set to take effect on Jan. 1.

Under the new guidelines, the minimum wage for non-tipped employees will increase to $15 per hour, while tipped employees will see an increase to $9 per hour.

The Cook County Minimum Wage Ordinance (MWO) establishes the legal minimum wage employers must pay employees working within the county’s boundaries. The wage is determined annually by whichever is higher: the federal minimum wage, the Illinois state minimum wage or a rate calculated using the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

This adjustment aligns with the State of Illinois’ minimum wage law, which also supports the $15 hourly rate for non-tipped workers and the $9 rate for tipped workers.

The minimum wage increase applies to employees who meet the following criteria:

Are 18 years or older

Work for an employer within Cook County for at least two hours in any two-week period

The employer has four or more employees or hires domestic workers

The employer operates a business facility in Cook County or holds a Cook County business license

Workers who believe their employer is not in compliance can contact the Commission at human.rights@cookcountyil.gov or 312-603-1100. Employees can also file complaints online, and translated complaint forms are available on the Commission’s website.