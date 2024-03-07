Cook County launches mobile overdose prevention outreach van

Cook County Health is launching a mobile overdose prevention outreach van.

The program – funded by a grant – aims to provide treatment, educational resources, and recovery support.

"Needless to say, we've got a real challenge across our country with overdose deaths and for the last several years in Cook County, 2000 people, 2000 people have died due to opioid overdoses," said Toni Preckwinkle, President of the Cook County Board.

The van will serve the hardest-hit communities throughout the county.