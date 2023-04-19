Suburban police issued a warning to the public on Wednesday after they say they received credible intelligence suggesting a large gathering with the potential for violence is planned to take place this weekend at a Chicago-area mall.

The Berwyn Police Department says the youth disturbance would be similar to what happened in downtown Chicago last weekend.

The large gathering is set to happen on Saturday afternoon and evening at North Riverside Park Mall. Police say "preventative measures are currently being implemented, as well as preparations for a unified response."

The suburban police department is warning the public to reconsider any plans they may have at the mall on Saturday, and to avoid the area if at all possible.

The mall is located at 7501 Cermak Road in North Riverside.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Berwyn police say they are working with neighboring communities to prevent any disturbance or violence.

North Riverside Park Mall has a policy in place on Fridays and Saturdays that requires anyone under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult – age 21 or older – while at the mall after 2 p.m.

Last weekend in Chicago, hundreds of teenagers flooded downtown streets and caused chaos. Video went viral on social media of a couple being attacked by a mob of teens.

Berwyn police say they will provide updates as the weekend draws near.

Police are encouraging the public to report any suspicious activity related to the large gathering by calling 708-795-5600.