Cook County property owners can now preview tax bill from previous year online

Cook County property owners no longer have to wait to find out how much they'll have to pay for their upcoming tax bills.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced this week that people can preview their bills from the past year online.

They can access them on the Cook County Treasurer's website and even make their first installment of payment.

The first installment, which is 55 percent of the previous year's total tax, is due by March 1st of next year.

For more information, CLICK HERE.