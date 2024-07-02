Cook County residents advised to check property tax bills after homeowner hit with 3,811% increase

Darryl Lloyd of unincorporated Chicago Heights was shocked to receive his latest property tax bill, which showed an astronomical increase due to clerical errors.

Lloyd's second installment tax bill skyrocketed from $1,800 to over $30,000, representing a staggering 3,811% increase.

"I was literally devastated," said Lloyd, reflecting on the sudden and unexpected financial burden.

The Cook County Assessor's Office acknowledged the mistake, explaining that a permit was unintentionally applied to Lloyd's property, erroneously inflating its assessed value into the seven digits.

"There's nothing over here worth anything near $1 million," Lloyd lamented.

Featured article

The Cook County Clerk's Office released a detailed 79-page document outlining the 2023 property tax rates, which have risen significantly, particularly in the south and west suburbs. The document, featuring a color-coded map, indicates that the south suburbs have been hit the hardest, with some areas seeing tax hikes of more than 50%.

Approximately 4,000 certificates of error for land valuations have been submitted, some dating back to 2018, according to the Cook County Assessor's Office. This includes homeowners who missed exemptions for the 2023 tax year.

The Assessor's Office website contains a list of every neighborhood and township in Cook County, along with reassessment mailing dates and the timeframe in which appeals may be filed. Unfortunately for many homeowners, including Lloyd, the opportunity to appeal their tax bills has passed.

The office stated, "Homeowners cannot appeal their tax bill. The current tax bills reflect the fair market value of property determined during the 2023 reassessment cycle of the south and west suburbs. Homeowners were able to submit an appeal during the 2023 reassessment cycle and can continue to appeal their assessment when their townships are open for appeal in the following years. When townships are closed, homeowners cannot appeal."

Lloyd's correct tax bill is reportedly on the way, but he remains frustrated by the process.

"I would like whoever is in charge on a managerial or administrative level to look at these taxes and actually look at the reality of what's going on with not only my property but all of the properties," he said.

Despite the reassurances, Lloyd and other affected homeowners are still required to pay their tax bills by August 1, 2024. The Cook County Assessor's Office urges every homeowner to check the lower left-hand corner of their second installment property tax bill to ensure all exemptions are listed. If any are missing, homeowners can file a Certificate of Error.

For more information and to file a Certificate of Error, visit the Cook County Assessor's Office website.