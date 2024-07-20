'My tax bill increased 86%': Cook County homeowners confront assessor about property tax hike

Homeowners in Chicago's south and southwest suburbs are reeling from a dramatic increase in property taxes, with some expressing their frustrations directly to Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi on Saturday.

"When my wife saw the tax bill, the first thing she said, like the gentleman said earlier, 'We're gonna have to sell this house,’" a Cook County resident said.

Residents gathered at the Homewood Auditorium to confront Kaegi, who acknowledged their concerns.

"You do not need a lawyer to make an appeal. Actually, people who appeal on their own are slightly more successful last year than people who hired lawyers or representation," Kaegi said.

A study by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas revealed that property tax bills in the south and southwest suburbs have jumped nearly 20% on average, the highest increase in 30 years. For some, the impact is even more severe.

"My home assessment went up over 100%, and the second property tax bill I got I owe $10,000. My tax bill increased 86%," one homeowner said.

In Dixmoor and Phoenix, property taxes have more than doubled.

Kaegi explained that the rapid tax increases are due to several factors, including the decline of the industrial base, the impact of online shopping on retail, and the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was a lot of evidence that homes for people at the bottom of the price spectrum, especially those of Black and brown people, were over-assessed relative to high-end homes for a long period of time. Plus, commercial properties were under-assessed for a long period of time," he said.

Kaegi assured residents that his office is striving to ensure fair assessments and urged them to check for overlooked tax exemptions.

"The most immediate and practical thing to be done is first check your exemptions," he said.

The median property tax bill in Cook County's south and southwest suburbs now exceeds $6,100.