Cook County proposal would provide residents with free mammograms, prostate screenings

Cook County residents could soon receive free mammograms and prostate screenings as part of a new program aimed at promoting early detection and preventative care.

The program, proposed by Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry, would offer screenings within 30 days of residents’ birthdays.

"Early detection saves lives, and by offering free mammograms and prostate screenings, we are removing barriers to care," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "This is especially important in areas where healthcare access has been limited."

The initiative, dubbed the "birthday resolution" by Lowry, encourages residents to prioritize their health around their birthdays.

"As I speak to those in the community, I say that at no given time, gift yourself around your birthday with a physical exam," Lowry said.

The program aims to increase life expectancy by helping detect illnesses like breast cancer and prostate cancer earlier. The program would launch in January 2025.