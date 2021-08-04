Cook County reaches grim milestone, 11K deaths from COVID-19

Cook County marked a grim milestone in the battle against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The medical examiner's office announced 11,000 deaths due to the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle joined county health officials Wednesday morning to encourage those hesitant to get the vaccine to save your life and those around you.

She says that last month alone, 46% of COVID-related deaths were from the Black community while more than 25% came from the Latino community.

"I implore you. I implore you to get vaccinated," Preckwinkle said. "No matter your age, no matter how healthy you are, you're susceptible to the virus. It can kill you. And it would most certainly leave devastated family and friends behind."

Those who are 12-years-old or older are eligible for the vaccine.

You can visit MyShotCookCounty.com to get a list of locations and sites offering the vaccine.