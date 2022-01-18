Cook County reopens three mass vaccination sites amid surge in Covid-19 cases

The Cook County Health Department is re-opening three of their mass vaccination sites to meet the need during the current surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Forest Park vaccination site opened Tuesday morning with people waiting to get in. The site once delivered 4,000 shots a day. While health officials don't expect that kind of volume now, they do hope to be busy.

There was a slight delay getting things started for the first people in line to get their booster shot, but there are plenty of resources and space at the mass vaccination clinic in Forest Park.

Cook County is offering all the shots - Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, first, second, booster shots and pediatric doses.

Irene Limplatya, a seventh grader, admits she was not eager to get her booster shot, but she did before going to school in River Forest.

"A lot of people at school have gotten it. It is spreading through eighth grade," Limplatya said.

She is concerned that Covid could spread through her grade but feels better about getting boosted.

County officials say as people found out family members were getting sick, more began to look for vaccines.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says the county stepped back in to help with the growing demand, when partner organizations experienced delays in scheduling shots. Cook County has administered about 925,000 doses and officials said the booster offers protection from serious illness and hospitalization.

Rory Hoskins, mayor of Forest Park, said the vaccination rate in the west suburban village is about 70%. He hopes residents from neighboring communities and church congregations will take advantage of the location.

The mass vaccination clinic re-opens in Matteson at the former Target store, 4647 Promenade Way, on Jan. 20.

The Des Plaines location re-opens at the former Kmart store, 1155 E. Oakton St., on Jan. 22.