Cook County road rage shooting: Semi-truck driver opens fire on another driver

A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at another driver Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 55.

Around 1:38 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to a report of shots fired on northbound I-55 near 1st Ave. in Cook County.

According to police, the victim's vehicle was shot by the driver of a semi-truck during a road rage incident. Following an investigation, 39-year-old Jose Gonzalez was identified as the suspected shooter. He was at the scene when police arrived.

Jose Gonzalez | ISP

Gonzalez was taken into custody and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was later released as he awaits trial.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.