Glenview shooting: 4 charged in murders of brothers

A juvenile and three adults have all been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two brothers in unincorporated Glenview earlier this year.

On Aug. 19, Cook County Sheriff's police responded around 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 14000 block of Michael Todd Terrace.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 16-year-old Jose Guzman-Ezquivel and 19-year-old Carlos Guzman-Ezquivel had both sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Jose was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Carlos was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

A third victim, a 16-year-old boy, suffered a graze wound to his back.

A months-long investigation revealed the suspected gunmen as 22-year-old Carlos Miranda, of Prospect Heights, and a 15-year-old boy. Police say Jose and Miranda were involved in a fight in July. Afterward, the 15-year-old offender obtained a photo of Jose in order to identify him and seek revenge.

Then, on Aug. 19, Miranda and the 15-year-old approached the victims outside an apartment complex and shot Jose several times at close-range, according to police. As his brother Carlos and the third victim ran away, Miranda and the juvenile continued shooting at them from behind.

Officers at the shooting scene recovered multiple shell casings from different caliber firearms. They also found a cellphone belonging to the 15-year-old.

Additionally, police identified two other individuals involved. They were identified as 42-year-old Griselda Martinez of Itasca and 19-year-old Sergio Patino-Jaime of Wheeling.

Griselda Martinez, Carlos Miranda, and Sergio Patino-Jaime | CCSO

Martinez acted as a lookout during the shooting, police said, and Patino-Jaime got rid of the vehicle used to travel to and from the attack.

The 15-year-old suspect appeared in juvenile court on Wednesday and will be detained pending trial. Miranda appeared in court on Tuesday and was ordered held in custody at the Cook County Jail.

Martinez and Patino-Jaime were both released from custody and put on electronic monitoring.