Cook County shooting leaves 17-year-old boy injured: police

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Cook County Friday night.

Countryside police responded to 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 9900 block of 58th Street at approximately 9:53 p.m.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The Pleasantview Fire Protection District transported the boy to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that three offenders wearing all black and masks ran west on 58th Street after the shooting.

Countryside officers were assisted by surrounding agencies. They searched the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Countryside Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Venem at 708-485-4820.