Clayton Harris III begins campaign for Cook County State’s Attorney as 2024 election cycle kicks off

Monday marked the official commencement of the 2024 election cycle in Illinois, setting the stage for significant races across the state.

One of the highly anticipated contests is for the position of Cook County State's Attorney, following Kim Foxx's decision not to seek re-election in 2024.

Among the contenders for this crucial role is Democrat Clayton Harris III, who officially entered the race on Monday by submitting the necessary signatures to secure a spot on the March primary ballot.

Backed by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the Cook County Democratic Party, Harris has experience as a former prosecutor. Additionally, he has served as a lecturer at the University of Chicago – where he graduated from – for the past 14 years, contributing to his comprehensive understanding of legal dynamics.

Harris has emphasized his commitment to bringing a balanced approach of safety and justice to the Cook County State's Attorney's office. His candidacy aims to address the diverse needs of the community while maintaining a focus on public safety and fair representation.

With three candidates officially in the running to replace Foxx, the list is expected to evolve in the coming weeks as potential candidates submit their petitions to secure a place on the ballot.