Biden declares federal disaster in response to Cook County storms

In response to the unprecedented storms that led to widespread flooding in Cook County a month ago, President Joe Biden has declared a federal disaster.

Congressman Danny Davis shared that he had a direct conversation with President Biden, advocating for federal aid to support flood victims in Cook County.

On Tuesday, the president delivered by issuing a disaster declaration for the county.

The declaration aims to assist individuals whose homes were damaged and properties were lost during the heavy rainstorm that occurred over the Fourth of July weekend. The storm resulted in rainfall of up to eight or nine inches in certain areas of the west side and west suburbs, with particularly severe impact on Cicero and Berwyn.

To access federal assistance, flood victims should reach out to FEMA either online or by phone. Qualified inspectors will visit properties to assess the damage and determine eligibility for support.

The leader of an Austin civic organization has highlighted that even after the flood, many individuals are still without access to hot water.