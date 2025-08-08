Cook County teacher’s aide shared child porn on instant messaging app, prosecutors say

The Brief Bradley Robertson, 41, was indicted on eight felony counts including reproduction and possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say he was a teacher’s aide at Palatine High School and linked to explicit content shared on the Kik app. Authorities executed a search warrant at his home in June; Robertson later surrendered and remains in jail.



A teacher’s aide in northwest suburban Chicago has been indicted on child sex crime charges, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Bradley Robertson, 41, was indicted on eight felony counts, including reproduction of child pornography involving a victim under 13, and possession of child pornography, prosecutors said. He made his first court appearance on June 19, where he was taken into custody and has remained in the Cook County Jail since. He was arraigned on July 28.

Prosecutors said Robertson worked as a teacher’s aide at Palatine High School in northwest suburban Chicago.

The backstory:

According to court documents, investigators received a tip in early 2025 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child sexual abuse material linked to a Kik messaging account.

Bradley Robertson, 41. (Cook County Jail)

Investigators traced the account to Robertson using the associated IP address, email, phone number, and home address, prosecutors said.

Multiple agencies, including the Palatine Police Department, the Illinois State Police SWAT team, and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, executed a search warrant at Robertson’s residence on June 17. Robertson wasn’t home at the time, but gave authorities permission to enter. Three laptop computers were seized, according to court records.

Later that day, Robertson voluntarily turned himself in at the Palatine Police Department. Law enforcement reportedly found that the Kik app on his cellphone had been used to upload at least three files containing explicit material depicting children under 13. They also discovered a conversation in which he allegedly discussed sharing child sexual abuse material with others.

What's next:

Robertson’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 28.