Cook County to consider renaming Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day

Cook County will hold a hearing today on renaming Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day.

A group spearheading the initiative says Christopher Columbus exploited Native Americans.

However, some Italian Americans have spoken out against the measure, saying the removal of Christopher Columbus' accolades would leave their community without recognition or representation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The county public hearing will be held Monday at 2:30 p.m.

It will be streamed live on the county website.

Advertisement

The final vote will take place June 23.