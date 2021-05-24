Expand / Collapse search

Cook County to consider renaming Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
The future of Columbus Day in Cook County is up in the air.

CHICAGO - Cook County will hold a hearing today on renaming Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day.

A group spearheading the initiative says Christopher Columbus exploited Native Americans.

However, some Italian Americans have spoken out against the measure, saying the removal of Christopher Columbus' accolades would leave their community without recognition or representation.

The county public hearing will be held Monday at 2:30 p.m.

After a summer of protest and racial reckoning, a group of political leaders say it’s time for Columbus Day to set sail into history.

It will be streamed live on the county website.

The final vote will take place June 23.