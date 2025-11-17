Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas says she’s 'in' for Chicago mayor

The Brief Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced she’s running for Chicago mayor, saying she’s "in and not getting out" during an appearance on ChicagoLIVE. Pappas said the city needs "a gray-haired grandmother" to bring people together and "get this train back on track," pointing to her long record in office.



Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas says she’s running for mayor of Chicago.

What we know:

During an appearance Monday on ChicagoLIVE, Pappas was asked if she’s considering joining the growing list of potential candidates. Her answer left little doubt.

"I’m in," she said. "And I’m not getting out. I just haven’t announced."

When asked whether it was an announcement, Pappas doubled down — saying the city needs "a gray-haired grandmother who’s got the cajones to get everybody in shape."

She said Chicago needs someone who can "get everybody in a room" and make tough decisions to "get this train back on track because it’s off track."

Pappas pointed to her record as treasurer, saying she’s "ready for the challenge" and "really ready to move forward."

Pappas has served as Cook County Treasurer since 1998 and is one of the county’s longest-serving elected officials. Her announcement puts her among several high-profile names now considering a challenge to Mayor Brandon Johnson in the next election.