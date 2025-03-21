Cook County woman must stay away from all Tesla properties after allegedly vandalizing service center

article

The Brief A Buffalo Grove woman, Erin L. White, has been charged with vandalizing a Tesla service center and ordered to stay away from all Tesla properties during her pre-trial release. White was arrested on March 14 after being accused of felony criminal damage to property and criminal trespass at the Tesla Sales, Service, and Delivery Center in Buffalo Grove.



The court determined, based on "clear and convincing evidence," that Erin L. White, 27, must comply with specific conditions during her pre-trial release, including the ban on visiting Tesla locations.

The backstory:

White was arrested on March 14 after Buffalo Grove police responded to a vandalism report at the Tesla Sales, Service, and Delivery Center on Dundee Road.

She has been charged with felony criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Dig deeper:

Tesla properties across the country have faced vandalism and protests due to CEO Elon Musk’s involvement with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has implemented cost-cutting measures leading to mass federal layoffs.

Last week, protesters in Schaumburg demonstrated along Golf Road, holding signs that read "Save Democracy" and calling for a boycott of Tesla.

While some back Musk’s $2 trillion spending cut initiative, others argue it threatens Social Security and public health programs.

What's next:

White has been ordered to stay away from all Tesla properties, along with the complaining witness.

White's next court date is set for May 2.