Cooking with Fire: Chicken piccata and baked asparagus with the Portage Fire Department
PORTAGE, Ind. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Portage Fire Department, making firefighter/paramedic Grant Wild's chicken piccata and Lt. Tim Fercik's baked asparagus.
Chicken piccata with lemon garlic cream sauce
Ingredients (serves 6)
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 to 2 lbs. asparagus
- 1.5 lbs. linguine
- 16 oz. fresh shaved parmesan
- Fresh chopped parsley (for garnish)
- Zest of 1 lemon (for garnish)
- 2 cups flour (seasoned with 1 tsp each of salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika)
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 to 3 Tbsp chicken bouillon
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- 8 to 12 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1.5 sticks unsalted butter
- 2 shallots, finely chopped
- 3 to 4 whole lemons
Recipe
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
- Butterfly and tenderize chicken to 1/4" thick; season with salt and pepper and set aside.
- Trim asparagus stems. Place in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet and season with drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder and lemon juice. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until they have achieved desired doneness.
- Cook noodles per package instructions.
- Dredge all chicken breasts in seasoned flour (salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika).
- Preheat large skillet over med-high heat and add olive oil.
- Pan-fry chicken breast for approximately 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown and chicken reaches internal temperature of 165 degrees F. Do not over-crowd pan and place chicken on wire rack after frying.
- Remove oil from the pan, reserving approximately 2 Tbsp.
- Set heat to low.
- Sauté shallots until soft and translucent. Add garlic and saute for another 2 minutes until fragrant.
- Mix chicken bouillon in 1/2 cup or water; add to skillet.
- Add 4-6oz. of softened cream cheese and the juice of 2 lemons to the skillet; stir to combine ensuring the cream cheese melts.
- Add butter and 1 cup of parmesan to the skillet; stir to combine; season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Stir until all ingredients are well combined and the sauce has thickened.
- Add chicken back to the skillet and coat with the pan sauce.
- Garnish with fresh parsley, shaved parmesan, and lemon zest.
- Serve over linguine and plate next to asparagus.