'Coolest Thing Made in Illinois' competition nearing end, here are the products

Rockford area products are among the coolest things made in Illinois.

The "Makers Madness" competition is nearing its end, narrowing down the crowded pools of products to just eight.

Representing Rockford is the Rosenberg Moon Habitat manufactured by Ingersoll Machine Tools.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Other contenders include 17th Street Barbecue Sauces made in Murphysboro, and Astro Physics Telescopes manufactured in Machesney Park.

You can check out all eight nominees and cast your vote for the coolest thing made in Illinois at makersmadnessil.com.

The winner will be announced later this month.