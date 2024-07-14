Cooling centers open in Chicago amid heat wave, possible severe storms

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is warning residents to prepare for the extreme heat and possible severe storms on July 14 and 15.

OEMC, in collaboration with the National Weather Service, is closely monitoring the weather conditions.

If the heat index is expected to exceed 105°F to 110°F for two consecutive days, an extreme heat warning will be issued, activating the city’s emergency response plan.

List of cooling centers in Chicago:

In response to the extreme heat, the city has set up numerous cooling centers:

Sunday, July 14:

Garfield Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for cooling and 24/7 for shelter placement.

Chicago Public Library branches, Chicago Park District fieldhouses, pools, splash pads, and Chicago Police Department district stations are available during operating hours. For specific locations, visit the City’s Cooling Centers map or contact 3-1-1.

Renaissance Court at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 East Washington, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Colleges of Chicago locations: Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kennedy-King College, U Building, 740 W. 63rd St: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Daley College, Manufacturing Technology & Engineering Center, Southwest Corner of S. Pulaski & 76th St: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kennedy-King College, U Building, 740 W. 63rd St: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Daley College, Manufacturing Technology & Engineering Center, Southwest Corner of S. Pulaski & 76th St: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Salvation Army centers: Chicago Temple Corps Community Center, 1 N. Ogden: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mayfair Community Church, 5020 N. Pulaski: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Freedom Center, 825 N. Christiana Ave: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Red Shield Center, 945 W. 69th St: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Chicago Temple Corps Community Center, 1 N. Ogden: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mayfair Community Church, 5020 N. Pulaski: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Freedom Center, 825 N. Christiana Ave: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Red Shield Center, 945 W. 69th St: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, July 15:

City’s Community Service Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Garfield Service Center will also be open 24/7 for shelter placement. Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St. King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Renaissance Court at the Chicago Cultural Center will again be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Colleges of Chicago locations: Daley College: 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Harold Washington College, 30 E. Lake St.: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Kennedy-King College: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Malcolm X College: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Olive-Harvey College, Main Building: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Truman College, Main Building: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wright College: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Daley College: 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Harold Washington College, 30 E. Lake St.: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kennedy-King College: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Malcolm X College: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Olive-Harvey College, Main Building: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Truman College, Main Building: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wright College: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Salvation Army centers will maintain their cooling operations from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DFSS Homeless Services and Salvation Army outreach teams will also be active throughout the city to assist those in need.

Detecting heat-related illness

Here are the signs/symptoms of heat-related illness.

Extreme sweating

Intense thirst

Nausea

Fatigue or weakness

Dizziness or confusion

Anyone who experiences these symptoms is urged to seek medical attention or call 911.

For more cooling center locations, follow this link.