COPA to release details of sexual misconduct investigation between officers, migrants

Chicago’s police oversight agency is expected to give an update Tuesday into the allegations of sexual misconduct between police officers and migrants.

At least four Chicago police officers were allegedly involved in sexual contact with migrants living in the 10th District police station

The city started moving migrants out of that police station as both the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs began separate investigations into the allegations.

The most troubling allegation may just be that some of the sexual misconduct involved a teenager who became pregnant.

State Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia said police are sworn to protect our communities, not engage in illegal sexual conduct with teenagers.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has said he is also monitoring the situation closely, but waiting to hear more Tuesday before taking any next steps.

COPA said the investigation was of the highest priority, but that was almost two weeks ago. The city’s public safety committee asked the agency to expedite the investigation.

CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs and COPA will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.