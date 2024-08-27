Expand / Collapse search
'Corn sweat': How Illinois crops are adding to the heat and humidity

Published  August 27, 2024 5:39pm CDT
How ‘corn sweat’ is adding to Illinois heat and humidity

As the Midwest grapples with sweltering heat, a new term is making the rounds: "corn sweat."

While it may sound odd, the phenomenon is a real factor contributing to the oppressive humidity across Illinois.

Agricultural experts explain that "corn sweat" refers to the process of transpiration, where water is drawn from the roots of corn plants, moves through the plant, and is then released into the atmosphere in the form of vapor. Although you can't see it, you can definitely feel it on days like today, making already hot weather feel even muggier.

Duane Friend, a climate specialist with the University of Illinois Extension, says this process still impacts how it feels outside, but the peak effect was actually in mid-summer.

"As the corn crop continues to mature right now, and yes, we’re having a really hot stretch of weather at the moment, the actual amount of moisture being put out by the corn crop right now is very small compared to what it was like a couple of months ago," Friend explained. "If you were talking six weeks ago, it could have been putting several thousands of gallons per acre of water into the air each day."

This added humidity from transpiration can push the heat index even higher, making it feel significantly hotter.

Experts note that walking through a cornfield on a hot day like today will feel even more oppressive than standing just outside the crops due to the moisture being released into the air.