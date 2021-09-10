Coronavirus cancels more Illinois high school football games

The number of Illinois schools dealing with coronavirus outbreaks is growing.

There are now 128 outbreaks in the state, up from 81 last week. An outbreak is considered two cases or more.

Coronavirus is already forcing more schools to cancel their football games. Two different Joliet high schools were forced to forfeit their games Friday night.

Both Joliet West and Joliet Central will not play. Joliet West is forfeiting the next two games. Currently, Central is only canceling Friday night’s game. None of the games is expected to be rescheduled.

They are the latest high schools to be sidelined by the virus.

Carmel Catholic and Fenton have also already had to cancel games this year.

This week, Illinois had more than 26,000 new COVID-19 cases, and the state’s positivity rate is up to 4.5%.

Seventy-nine percent of adults in Illinois have gotten at least one vaccine dose.