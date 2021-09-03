Coronavirus making for another unusual Labor Day weekend

Coronavirus is making for another unusual holiday weekend.

While some people are hitting the road, others are flying. But health leaders are asking for some to stay home.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases around the country and warnings from city and state officials to stay put, many people are still getting out of town for Labor Day weekend.

Dozens of families went through Union Station on Friday with luggage in hand and wearing face masks.

Chicago expressways have been jammed packed with thousands of cars hitting the road.

Arrivalist predicts nearly 43 million Americans will be taking road trips. Also more than 1 million people are expected to pass through Chicago airports this weekend.

The CDC is advising those unvaccinated not to travel, but one family from Peoria said they just needed to get away.

"We're just hoping to hang out. We're going to go to the Field Museum and go out to eat," the traveler said. "We just wanted to get out of town."

To help alleviate traffic, IDOT has suspended road construction and non-emergency closures through Tuesday morning.

With every state except for Vermont now being apart of the city’s travel advisory, all children 11 years and younger, not yet eligible for vaccination who leave the state must quarantine for at least 7 days upon returning to Chicago.

The Chicago Board of Education updated their measures asking unvaccinated students who do travel out of town to not return to school right away.