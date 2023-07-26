Country Thunder Festival wristbands stolen; Illinois group accused

article

A man and three women from Illinois are accused of stealing bags of Country Thunder Festival wristbands and attempting to sell them during the 2023 fest. The accused are Thomas Bernatek, Amelia Miulli, and Morgan Timmons – all from Park Ridge, Illinois. They each face a charge of receiving stolen property valued at more than $10,000, a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the Country Thunder festival grounds in the Town of Randall on Sunday, July 23 for a report of a burglary. The detective met with the festival site manager who "reported that overnight someone had broken into the Will Call booth and took three bags of weekend and daily wristbands valued at over $50,000," the complaint says. The manager told the detective "he checked the internet and located a male who had posted them for sale."

The festival site manager told the detective the front of the Will Call booth has a panel that folds down. That cover was indeed folded down when they closed, but a new employee forgot to lock it. The complaint says when opening on Saturday, "they noticed that someone had flipped up the front cover. (The site manager) said they had several items scattered on the floor and three bags were missing."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says the detective identified the person selling the stolen wristbands as defendant Thomas Bernatek. The detective communicated with Bernatek on Facebook and "told the defendant he wanted to purchase six wristbands for $50 each," the complaint says. They arranged to meet at the Uber/taxi area of the festival grounds. Another deputy in plain clothes met with Bernatek and "had his phone on speaker so that the detective could hear their conversation," the complaint says. As soon as Bernatek confirmed he had the wristbands, deputies detained him.

In an interview with police, Bernatek said he was not at Country Thunder the day before, but that his girlfriend, Amelia Miulli, and Morgan Timmons, were there. Miulli sent Bernatek "a text that she found bags of wristbands in the mud. He said that no one was picking them up so (Miulli) grabbed them," the complaint says.

Thomas Bernatek

Law enforcement reviewed text messages on Bernatek's phone with Miulli. The complaint says "Miulli proceeds to send pictures of two plastic bags that contain numerous Country Thunder wristbands and asks defendant Bernatek for assistance in selling them." The detective recovered dozens of wristbands from Bernatek's shorts pocket.

The detective spoke with defendants Miulli and Timmons. Timmons told the detective "when she and her friends had come to the Will Call window, they observed the wristbands spread all over the ground. Timmons made the spontaneous statement 'my hand did not go into the window. (The detective) advised defendant Timmons that he was not accusing her of placing her hand into the window," the complaint says.

Morgan Timmons

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

When speaking with defendant Miulli, she also "claimed that when they got to the Will Call booth they found the wristbands on the ground," the complaint says. Miulli denied knowing that Bernatek was going to sell the tickets. The complaint says (the detective) confronted defendant Miulli with several messages where she directly speaks with defendant Bernatek asking him how she can sell them. Defendant Miulli continued to say she had no idea defendant Bernatek was going to sell the wristbands."

Amelia Miulli

Each of the defendants made their initial appearance in Kenosha County court on Tuesday, July 25. Cash bond was set at $500 for each.