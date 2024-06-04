Couple attacked by teen mob • Dolton meeting gets heated • Music Box Theater gets major upgrades

A husband and wife were attacked after going on a date in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood on Friday.

The couple found themselves surrounded by teens around 8:30 p.m. at Grand Avenue and McClurg Court. They were kicked, stomped on, and punched repeatedly.

Nina, who didn't want to show her face on camera, shared images with FOX 32 showing a chunk of her hair pulled out. During the interview, her eye was still bruised.

Her husband was also viciously attacked by the group, which held him down.

'Put cuffs on you': Dolton meeting with Mayor Tiffany Henyard, Lori Lightfoot turns to chaos

A hastily called Dolton village meeting ended in chaos as opponents and supporters of controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard almost came to blows on Monday.

Police had to break up the skirmish as Henyard and trustees cleared the room. The altercation happened immediately after trustees voted 4-2 to reinstate former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s investigation into Henyard's activities, overriding Henyard’s veto.

"We will not let anyone stop us or obstruct our ability to get to the facts," Lightfoot said almost inaudibly as Henyard and trustees made several attempts to talk over her.

The news capstoned more than two hours of contention – where village residents packed the chamber to air their grievances against the embattled mayor and her lack of transparency on the spending of village finances.

Chicago's Music Box Theatre to undergo major renovation for enhanced patron experience

One of Chicago’s best-loved movie theaters will be shut down for a month this summer for an extensive renovation aimed at enhancing patrons’ experience and preserving its historic charm.

The Music Box Theater in Lakeview, an architectural gem and neighborhood anchor since 1929, will undergo the renovation to address wear and tear accumulated over its 95-year history.

"We’re gonna kind of give a little makeover to our lovely old, old 95-year-old space," said Ryan Oestreich, General Manager of the Music Box Theater. "It needs to be modernized, but not in a way we’re going to lose anything. The aesthetics are going to be exactly how it was back in 1929."

Chicago brothers reported missing from Englewood

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating two brothers who were reported missing Monday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

Rickey and Rashad Burrage, 12 and 9, were last seen around 5 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to a CPD missing persons alert.

Mother speaks out after her 2 kids drowned over Memorial Day weekend: "If it don't look right don't do it"

A family in West Philly is grieving after two kids drowned in a pool over Memorial Day weekend.

FOX 29’s Cheyenne Corin spoke to the heartbroken mother just hours after she made the gut-wrenching decision to pull them off of life support.

Her son and daughter both died after drowning in a pool, and as she reflects on their lives, she also has a message for other parents.

"They weren't in there for more than like three, four minutes," said the grieving mom. "And then they called their names. I say, I don't think they were playing when they jumped in. They were at the bottom of the pool."

What else we're watching today

Cubs take on cross-town rivals, the White Sox today at Wrigley Field. The two-game series kicks off at 7:05 p.m.

Chicago police recruit was shot while driving and crashed into a parked car Tuesday morning in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 57 were closed due to a shooting investigation Tuesday morning. The lanes have since reopened.

Rivina's annual gate opening is happening today. This event marks the official beginning of summer.

National Donut Day deals: How to get free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin'

National Donut Day 2024 is being celebrated by Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ and more.

On Friday, June 7, several chains are offering deals for the annual food holiday – a time to honor the delicious doughnut.

National Donut Day was established in Chicago in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army's "Donut Lassies."