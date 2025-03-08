Couple led Chicago area police on high-speed chase, fought with officers, sheriff says

Two people were arrested following a high-speed chase and allegedly resisting arrest and fighting with officers in north suburban Lake County early Saturday morning.

The two suspects were charged with multiple crimes, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Swayne Carranza (left) and Maria Lara were arrested on multiple charges in Lake County, Ill. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Chase leads to difficult arrest

What we know:

Around 2 a.m., a Lake County Sheriff's deputy saw a car driving without its headlights on near the area of Washington Street and Lancer Lane in Grayslake.

The deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver, later identified as Swayne Carranza, 38, of Round Lake Beach, accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said.

The deputy caught up with the suspect car as it pulled into a driveway in the 1100 block of Cambridge Drive in Grayslake.

After stopping the car, police said Carranza got out of the car in an "aggressive manner" and refused to comply with the deputy’s instructions. When deputies tried to arrest him, Carranza allegedly resisted and pulled away.

A deputy used a Taser to subdue Carranza and took him into custody.

As deputies were attempting to arrest him, the passenger of the car, Maria Lara, 32, of Grayslake, got out and tried to interfere.

She allegedly kicked one of the deputies and resisted arrest. Deputies were able to subdue and arrest her.

Carranza was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, aggravated speeding, and multiple traffic violations.

Lara was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and open transportation of alcohol.

What's next:

Carranza was processed at the Lake County Jail and released.

Lara was held at the jail pending an initial court appearance.