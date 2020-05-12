COVID-19 deaths count in Cook County tops 2,500: medical examiner

article

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has confirmed another 86 deaths related to COVID-19.

There are now 2,552 deaths in Cook County from the coronavirus, the medical examiner’s office announced Tuesday.

Deaths in Cook County account for 73% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, which stands at 3,459.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois is more than 79,000, according to the state’s health department.